TD Securities Increases Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$37.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Keyera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

Get Keyera alerts:

Shares of KEYUF stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. Keyera has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Liquids Infrastructure; Marketing Business segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.