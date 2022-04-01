Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Team stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $2.32. 29,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Team has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

In other Team news, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis bought 25,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Caliel bought 20,000 shares of Team stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 61,800 shares of company stock valued at $97,153 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TISI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Team by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Team in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Team by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

