Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.A) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.00

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$57.00 and last traded at C$57.00, with a volume of 2757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of C$29.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.02.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Marcia Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$1,924,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,069,160. Also, Senior Officer Real Foley sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.44, for a total transaction of C$630,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,211.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,233,207.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.