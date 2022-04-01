Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

TGLS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.16. 2,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.97.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 13.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tecnoglass by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 479,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 79,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tecnoglass by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 93,295 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

