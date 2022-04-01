Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.86 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,373. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omni Partners US LLC raised its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 146,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 127,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42,649 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,057,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 645,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 96.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

