Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target Raised to €4.80 at Morgan Stanley

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from €4.60 ($5.05) to €4.80 ($5.27) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TEF. Barclays raised shares of Telefónica from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €3.70 ($4.07) to €4.30 ($4.73) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.36.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 64,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 154,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

