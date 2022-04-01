Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1493 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.27.
Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Telia Company AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.
