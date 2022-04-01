Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1493 per share by the technology company on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TLSNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.22.

About Telia Company AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.