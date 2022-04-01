Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $12.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of ARHS opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

