Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Price Target Cut to CHF 95 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.64.

TMSNY stock opened at $95.70 on Monday. Temenos has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average is $126.51.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

