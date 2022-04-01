Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will earn ($1.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.19). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.49) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

TPST stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a current ratio of 10.09. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 77,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

