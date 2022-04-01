Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 562,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,278.5 days.
Shares of TPLWF opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. Temple & Webster Group has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $7.50.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Temple & Webster Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and other lifestyle products in Australia. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform that offers approximately 200,000 products. Its online platform offers outdoor, office, and home dÃ©cor furniture; and rugs, lighting, wall art bed and bath, kitchen baby and kids, renovation, and lifestyle products.
