Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TPX. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.75.

NYSE:TPX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,669. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

