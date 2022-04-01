Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 398 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 86.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,938,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $138,143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,283,000 after buying an additional 684,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,565,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.62. The company had a trading volume of 66,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,977. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.42 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.43.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Waste Connections Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.