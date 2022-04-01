Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 402.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,873,678,000 after purchasing an additional 88,010 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,639,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,618,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,350 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.35.

ISRG traded up $3.62 on Friday, hitting $305.30. The company had a trading volume of 42,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.95. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $238.17 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

