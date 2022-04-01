Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 21,969 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,969 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDW traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 108,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.