Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCEHY. Investec downgraded shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tencent from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Tencent alerts:

Shares of TCEHY traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,832,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06. Tencent has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $446.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.46.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.