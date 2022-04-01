Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.31 and last traded at $86.41. Approximately 43,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,133,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,836,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 107,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

