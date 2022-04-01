Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NYSE TNC traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $78.59. 65 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,401. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $70.14 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tennant by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Tennant by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Tennant by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tennant by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tennant by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

