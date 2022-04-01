TERA (TERA) Market Capitalization Tops $630,445.28

TERA (TERA) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, TERA has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TERA has a market capitalization of $630,445.28 and $95,720.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,272.75 or 0.07247224 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,170.36 or 1.00025826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00045622 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

