Terex (NYSE:TEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.25.

TEX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. Terex has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

