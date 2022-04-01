Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 140.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 58.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,352.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,190.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,225.26. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Pacific Land has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,447.00.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 100 shares of company stock worth $118,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

