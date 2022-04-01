The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 122.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.8% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.53.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $388.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $396.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.16 and a beta of 0.83. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.74 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

