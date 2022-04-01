The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Trading Up 11.4%

The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.41). 141,763 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 38,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.50 ($1.26).

The company has a market cap of £40.08 million and a PE ratio of 9.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.58.

The Brighton Pier Group Company Profile (LON:PIER)

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including 2 arcades and 18 funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities. It also operates and manages 12 premium bars under the Embargo Republica, Lola Lo, Po Na Na, Le Fez, Lowlander, Smash, and Coalition names; and operates 8 indoor mini golf sites at high footfall retail and leisure centers.

