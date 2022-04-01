The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Gap Down to $74.80

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.80, but opened at $73.12. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at $73.26, with a volume of 1,068 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
About The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.