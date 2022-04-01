The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FLWPF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Flowr has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.
About Flowr (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flowr (FLWPF)
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Flowr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.