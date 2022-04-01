The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLWPF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Flowr has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

About Flowr

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

