The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €49.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) received a €49.00 ($53.85) target price from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.95% from the stock’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($66.21) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($46.48) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.56 ($46.77).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.64 ($0.70) on Friday, hitting €33.35 ($36.64). 1,789,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €36.54. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a one year high of €80.00 ($87.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

