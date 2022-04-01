The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. Redfin has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $72.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $142,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $86,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,835. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Redfin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Redfin by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

