The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $127.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $132.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $149.25.

CLX stock opened at $139.03 on Tuesday. Clorox has a 52 week low of $127.02 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

