The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Essex LLC

Essex LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.6% of Essex LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Essex LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after buying an additional 511,802 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $139,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after acquiring an additional 302,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,701,000 after acquiring an additional 278,806 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.29.

NYSE GS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $330.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.72 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

