The Goldman Sachs Group Trims PVH (NYSE:PVH) Target Price to $121.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

PVH stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day moving average is $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. PVH has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,733,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of PVH by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,130,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,161,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,411,000 after purchasing an additional 522,221 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

