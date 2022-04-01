The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Short Interest Down 25.3% in March

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,660,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 34,360,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of KR traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.37. 8,414,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,172,401. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.37.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.16.

In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $231,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

