The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.33.
Shares of LSXMK opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $56.19.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
