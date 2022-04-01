The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.33.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMK opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average of $48.88. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $56.19.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 335,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.