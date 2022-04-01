The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $3.44 on Exchanges

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $3.44 or 0.00007539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and approximately $1.19 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00136237 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.00 or 0.00308754 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,149,278,952 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

