The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.85 and last traded at $37.89. 7,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 182,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHYF. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised The Shyft Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.11.

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.48 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Clevinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $196,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

