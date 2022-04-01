The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Declares Dividend of $0.25

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.2461 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCVPY opened at $11.50 on Friday. Siam Cement Public has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.
