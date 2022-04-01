The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.05.

TJX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday.

TJX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,988. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,988,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,669,349,000 after buying an additional 596,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,071,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,489,000 after buying an additional 404,042 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

