The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Holdings Reduced by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.08% of Travelers Companies worth $30,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.77.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $182.73 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.44 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total value of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

