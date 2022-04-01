The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.6% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $137.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.43. The firm has a market cap of $249.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

