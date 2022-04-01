TheStreet Upgrades Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DVAX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

DVAX stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. Dynavax Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 95.00%. The firm had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527 in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,099 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $98,295,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 282,002 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 63.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,088,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 808,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,081,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,290,000 after purchasing an additional 56,165 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

