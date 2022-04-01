TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Trading Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) were down 5.3% on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $278.00 to $219.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. TopBuild traded as low as $189.44 and last traded at $189.45. Approximately 7,529 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 285,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.14.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,795,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,763,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,709,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TopBuild by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,963,000 after acquiring an additional 271,770 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $34,365,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.88 and a 200-day moving average of $238.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

