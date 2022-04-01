TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.44. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TowneBank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

