TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded TPI Composites from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TPI Composites from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.21.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Shares of TPIC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.18. 2,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $527.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 71.53% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,881,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,072,000 after acquiring an additional 236,659 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 33,214 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 722,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 201,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TPI Composites by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter.

TPI Composites Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.