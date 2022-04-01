TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) CEO Charles Theuer Purchases 4,000 Shares

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) CEO Charles Theuer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Charles Theuer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Charles Theuer acquired 1,200 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $2,940.00.

Shares of TCON stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,441 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 136.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 85,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $556,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.