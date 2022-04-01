Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 21,164 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 857% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,211 call options.

Shares of NNOX opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. Nano-X Imaging has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 3.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

