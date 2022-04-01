TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $721.94.

NYSE TDG traded down $20.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $651.54. The stock had a trading volume of 623,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,110. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $643.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.57. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $552.72 and a twelve month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 173.4% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,276,429,000 after acquiring an additional 70,579 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

