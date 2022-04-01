TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.000-$ EPS.

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Shares of TRU opened at $103.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

In other news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

