TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Short Interest Up 29.3% in March

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark bought 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TransUnion by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,144,000 after acquiring an additional 106,120 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in TransUnion by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,487,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,294,000 after acquiring an additional 36,339 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in TransUnion by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRU. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.31.

Shares of TRU traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.60. 1,302,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,101. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.47 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.