Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Short Interest Update

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 5,880,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 658,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.03. 769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. Travere Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $30,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $33,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,302. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

