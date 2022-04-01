Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TVTX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $137,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,401 shares of company stock worth $1,062,302. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,011,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,878,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 603,578 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,282.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

