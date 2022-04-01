Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.80

Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) shares last traded at GBX 1.80 ($0.02), with a volume of 8,207,456 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of £1.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.
About Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) (LON:TSTR)
Recommended Stories
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Star Resources plc (TSTR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.